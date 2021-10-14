Parenting experts tell parents who are expecting a baby that it doesn’t matter if it’s their first or third child, every new baby makes you a new parent. As Arizona’s early childhood agency, First Things First is there to help.
FTF funds a variety of free programs across Arizona for families with a child birth to age 5, and many of those services are targeted to families of newborns. For example, the Arizona Parent Kit is given free of charge to parents of all newborns in the state before they leave the hospital or birthing center.
The kit contains an infant board book for families to read to their newborn and resources to help parents support their child in each phase of their early development. Here in the Graham/Greenlee region, the kit also contains a onesie that promotes safe sleep.
In addition to the physical parent kit, FTF also offers the FTF digital Parent Kit, which is designed to support parents from the day they bring baby home, to the ages and stages of a young child to caring for your family’s physical and emotional well-being.
The kit, available at FirstThingsFirst.org/resources/parent-kit/, covers a wide-range of topics from pregnancy, child development, safety, physical and emotional health, to finding quality child care. The information is presented through useful tips and dependable online information and resources to help parents do their best in supporting the healthy development of their baby, toddler or preschooler.
Another resource is the FTF-funded Birth to 5 Helpline (877-705-KIDS). This program is free to all Arizona families with young children birth to age 5 to talk directly with child development experts.
A special component of the Birth to Five Helpline is the Fussy Baby program, which provides support for parents during their baby’s first year. The early childhood specialists answering the helpline phone are experts on babies and also know a lot about parents.
They take as much time on the phone as needed so parents feel supported and can get the help they need. Specialists ask questions about the baby and family home life to get as clear a picture of the factors that could be affecting the baby. It allows for the specialist and the parent to come up with a thoughtful plan, along with continuing conversations and adjustments to help hard-to-soothe babies and handle excessive crying, sleeping problems and feeding difficulties.
Southwest Human Development, which staffs and manages the Helpline, hosted the inaugural Birth to Five Helpline Awareness Week October 11-16, with the goal to make sure every Arizona family with children under age 5 knows that this service is available to them free of charge.
Have a question about your baby’s sleep schedule? Give them a call. The experts field questions on everything from health and nutrition, safety to potty training and more.
The Birth to Five Helpline is available at 877-705-KIDS (5437) from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can also leave a voicemail or text the Helpline 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
From birth to age 5, a child’s brain grows more than at any other time in life. And early brain development has a lasting impact on a child’s ability to learn and succeed in school and life. The loving care you provide during your baby’s first year helps lay the foundation for their future.
For more information about other free programs available in your area, visit: FirstThingsFirst.org/find-programs.
About First Things First — As Arizona’s early childhood agency, First Things First funds early learning, family support and children’s preventive health services to help kids be successful once they enter kindergarten. Decisions about how those funds are spent are made by local councils staffed by community volunteers. To learn more, visit FirstThingsFirst.org.