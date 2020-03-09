DUNCAN – Freeport McMoRan's partnership with United Way has raised over $11 million, the company announced last Friday.
In a press release, the mining company announced that its pledge of $4 in 2019 with its company match program had raised a record $11.1 million. “Each year, Freeport-McMoRan partners with United Way to raise funds for health and human service agencies providing vital resources in the areas of education, financial wellness and health. Resources help ensure children have a quality education, families a stable income and individuals a healthy life,” Freeport wrote. “As in past campaigns, the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation double-matched employee contributions of $25 or more up to the first $1,000 contributed and single-matched contributions exceeding $1,000.”
In the past few weeks, a pair of United Way grants have benefited the community. In February, United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties presented a check for $169,000 to the Duncan Valley Rural Fire District for the update of their self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and systems. Early this month, another check, for $49,592, was presented to the Greenlee County Health Department in order to install a commercial kitchen at the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension in Duncan. “This kitchen will give them the tools to educate the community on food preparation techniques and healthier lifestyles through better nutrition. The kitchen will be a place to teach classes and foster learning about food and how food affects health,” wrote United Way.
For more on Freeport McMoRan's community programs, visit https://www.fcx.com/sustainability. United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties can be found at https://grahamgreenleeunited.org/.