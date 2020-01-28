PHOENIX — Freeport-McMoRan released its 2019 and fourth quarter earnings reports last week, which showed that targets were met and exceeded for the year.
Final revenue numbers for 2019, mixed with net income attributable to common stock, totaled $9 million, valued at less than $0.01 per share. Comparatively, the company saw $0.09 per share from $140 million in 2018. Even so, sales for the fourth quarter in 2019 exceeded the previous year, capping a year of fat trimming and capital investment projects designed to increase future revenues.
President and Chief Executive Officer Richard C. Adkerson spoke about these projects in his announcement of the earnings.
“During 2019, we progressed three major initiatives to enhance future cash flows and value for our shareholders. We are on schedule to establish large-scale production from our high-grade, low-cost and long-lived underground ore bodies at Grasberg; the Lone Star project in (Safford) is nearing completion; and early results from our innovation initiatives to enhance productivity at our operations in the Americas are positive,” he said.
“Combined, these initiatives are expected to strengthen our cost position, future cash flows and long-term value for our shareholders, further advancing Freeport as foremost in the global copper industry. We are laser focused on execution of these plans designed to increase copper and gold sales by more than 30 percent, reduce unit net cash costs by approximately 25 percent and more than double operating cash flows in 2021 from 2019 levels.”
The full report can be found at https://investors.fcx.com/investors/news-releases/.