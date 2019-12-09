CLIFTON — Freeport-McMoRan returns to hosting duties this month for the Greenlee County Chamber of Commerce Mixer.
The December mixer has been hosted by Freeport for the past several years and serves as the event where the mining giant present recipients with grants from the Community Investment Fund program.
“This months mixer will be held at the Blue Door on Dec. 11. It will be hosted by FMI and will start at 5:30 p.m. We hope everyone will attend this special holiday mixer,” Chamber officials said.
Last year, Freeport distributed a total of $300,000 to four local groups: The Town of Clifton received $100,000 to fund ongoing work on its wastewater treatment plant, another $100,000 went to the Duncan School district to treat invasive weeds as part of a learning activity for students, and the final $100,000 was divided between the dental project called Tooth B.U.D.D.S. and the Local First Arizona microloan project, which began accepting candidates recently in Greenlee County.