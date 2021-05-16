Freeport-McMoRan and Greenlee County officials met Friday morning to officially open the latest Morenci Mine overlook on U.S. Highway 191.
Over the years, the highway has had to move as the mine has grown. The newest overlook was completed in June 2020, but because of COVID-19, the opening ceremony was postponed.
The new overlook gives visitors a chance to see for themselves how big haul trucks actually are by giving them an upclose view of a haul truck bed, engine and tire.
Retirees also enjoy coming back to see how the mine has changed over the years, officials said.
There are also storyboards and a looped recording.
Freeport’s Martha Lujan, manager of environmental services, said the overlook is part of the company's committment to being a good community partner. It'll be open from sunup to sundown, she said.