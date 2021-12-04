wreath.jpeg

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Thank you to the community for sending in over 600 of your votes for our first year’s Readers’ Pick 2021 contest. We had such a great response that the race was close between the Top 3 nominees until the final day of voting and some categories ended up in a tie.

Shopping locally benefits all of us in so many ways. Thank you for showing your support for our local businesses and acknowledging them for their contributions to our community.

Our first-place winners are:

Best Bar

The Plank

Best Breakfast

El Coronado

Best Burger

Safford Bowl

Best Margarita

La Paloma Restaurant

Best Mexican Food

Casa Mañana

Best Pizza

R&R Pizza Express

Best Fast Food

Pima Taylor Freeze

Best Overall Restaurant

Casa Mañana

Best Wait Staff

Casa Mañana

Best Fitness Center

Eighth Street Fitness

Best Nail Salon

Gentle Nails

Best Hair Salon

Top Notch

Best Barber Shop

VIP Cuts

Best Hotel or Motel

SpringHill Suites

Best Apparel Store

TIE: The Wear and Enchanted Boutique

Best Appliance Store

Valley Furniture & Appliance

Best Auto Body/Repair Shop

Smith & Taylor Automotive

Best Auto Dealer – New Cars

Kempton Chevrolet-Buick

Best Auto Dealer – Used Cars

Kempton Chevrolet-Buick

Best Bakery

Cottage Bakery

Best Bank

Chase Bank

Best Florist

5th Avenue Florist

Best Gift Store

Ginaveve's Market Place

Best Grocery Store

TIE: Thriftee Food & Drug and Safeway

Best Pharmacy

Walgreens

Best Chiropractic Clinic

Goodman Healthcare

Best Dentist’s Office

Mt. Graham Dental Associates

Best Optometrist

Desert Family Vision Center

Best Vet Clinic

Desert Cross Veterinary Hospital

Best Non-Profit Organization

SEACUS

Best Customer Service

Eastern Arizona College

Best Local Business

Harbor Freight Tools

Best Place to Work

Eastern Arizona College

Best Accounting Firm

Sorensen Financial, PLLC

Best Financial Advising Company

Edward Jones – Tyson M. Richins

Best General Contractor

TIE: JJL Design & Build and Velocity Builders

Best Handyman

AJ Wray Handyman Services

Best HVAC Company

B&D Air Conditioning

Best Insurance Agency

Farmers Insurance – Michelle Wilson

Best Mortgage Company

Sunstreet Mortgage – Thatcher

Best Landscaping Company

Curtis Landscape & Irrigation

Best Law Firm

TIE: Channen Day, Attorney at Law and Law Offices of Jeremy J. Waite, PC

Best Pest Control Company

Crisler Pest Control

Best Pet Grooming

Dapper Yapper

Best Plumbing Company

3G Plumbing & Services

Best Real Estate Company

Tierra Antigua Realty

Best Roofing Company

Ferrin’s State Roofing

Tags

Load comments