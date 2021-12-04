Thank you to the community for sending in over 600 of your votes for our first year’s Readers’ Pick 2021 contest. We had such a great response that the race was close between the Top 3 nominees until the final day of voting and some categories ended up in a tie.
Shopping locally benefits all of us in so many ways. Thank you for showing your support for our local businesses and acknowledging them for their contributions to our community.
Our first-place winners are:
Best Bar
The Plank
Best Breakfast
El Coronado
Best Burger
Safford Bowl
Best Margarita
La Paloma Restaurant
Best Mexican Food
Casa Mañana
Best Pizza
R&R Pizza Express
Best Fast Food
Pima Taylor Freeze
Best Overall Restaurant
Casa Mañana
Best Wait Staff
Casa Mañana
Best Fitness Center
Eighth Street Fitness
Best Nail Salon
Gentle Nails
Best Hair Salon
Top Notch
Best Barber Shop
VIP Cuts
Best Hotel or Motel
SpringHill Suites
Best Apparel Store
TIE: The Wear and Enchanted Boutique
Best Appliance Store
Valley Furniture & Appliance
Best Auto Body/Repair Shop
Smith & Taylor Automotive
Best Auto Dealer – New Cars
Kempton Chevrolet-Buick
Best Auto Dealer – Used Cars
Kempton Chevrolet-Buick
Best Bakery
Cottage Bakery
Best Bank
Chase Bank
Best Florist
5th Avenue Florist
Best Gift Store
Ginaveve's Market Place
Best Grocery Store
TIE: Thriftee Food & Drug and Safeway
Best Pharmacy
Walgreens
Best Chiropractic Clinic
Goodman Healthcare
Best Dentist’s Office
Mt. Graham Dental Associates
Best Optometrist
Desert Family Vision Center
Best Vet Clinic
Desert Cross Veterinary Hospital
Best Non-Profit Organization
SEACUS
Best Customer Service
Eastern Arizona College
Best Local Business
Harbor Freight Tools
Best Place to Work
Eastern Arizona College
Best Accounting Firm
Sorensen Financial, PLLC
Best Financial Advising Company
Edward Jones – Tyson M. Richins
Best General Contractor
TIE: JJL Design & Build and Velocity Builders
Best Handyman
AJ Wray Handyman Services
Best HVAC Company
B&D Air Conditioning
Best Insurance Agency
Farmers Insurance – Michelle Wilson
Best Mortgage Company
Sunstreet Mortgage – Thatcher
Best Landscaping Company
Curtis Landscape & Irrigation
Best Law Firm
TIE: Channen Day, Attorney at Law and Law Offices of Jeremy J. Waite, PC