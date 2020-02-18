MORENCI — Fun, Fit, Fabulous February is back this year and continues to draw crowds to it’s headliner health and science fair.
On Feb. 12, Metcalf Elementary hosted the fair in its multipurpose room. Lined with dozens of interactive and educational booths there was something for the whole family, and Morenci families were there to show support.
The Copper Era spoke with organizer Laura Dorrell at the event.
“It’s all about bringing health awareness to Greenlee County. So we’re talking about all the different avenues of health, and all the different organizations that come in,” she said. “We’ve got SEACUS, we’ve even got Advanced Health and Wellness Arizona that’s here. So we bring all those different aspects of health and we marry that with the science aspect, so it’s a health and science festival. We have teachers here from Metcalf that are doing all kinds of science experiments. There’s a science fair that’s being highlighted in the library and outside we even have the rolling river from the Gila Watershed Partnership.”
Those are just a handful of the participants at this year’s fair. Although scaled back from it’s ambitious 2019 plans, Dorrell said that organizers would be working to return the community events, raffles and other incentives to Fun, Fit, Fabulous February in 2021.
“We scaled it back because of changes in people’s positions, and next year we’re going to gear it up again to where we had it. We really want to bring it back to being a month long event, it just takes a lot more work and many hands make light work,” Dorrell said.
Air Evac Services was credited as being the main sponsor for this year’s event as well as Life Net.
“Without them sponsoring the event we could not do our advertisement, and we couldn’t get the word out to people so we really appreciate them,” Dorrell said.