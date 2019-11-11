MORENCI — “You are all part of a club you don’t want to belong to.”
With those words, co-organizer Ron Campbell welcomed the hundreds of people who took part in the third annual Coty Denogean Memorial Suicide Awareness Walk at Willdcats Stadium on Saturday.
“You’re here to help and create awareness. That’s what we’re here for; we can’t stop it but we can create awareness. Every time you wear your shirt in public people will ask you about the semicolon in the front. You’re all part of this where you can help explain why,” he said.
Co-organizer Theresa Campbell explained that the semicolon is the symbol for suicide awareness because it’s punctuation used by writers when they want readers to take a pause. She said those suffering depression and suicidal thoughts also need to pause.
“Those are the people we ant to talk to, to say, ‘Get past that moment. You don’t have to get past tomorrow, you don’t have to get past a month from now, you don’t past a year from now, you have to get past that moment,’ ” she said. “ ‘Call somebody you trust just to be there with you, and you’re going to get past that moment. That’s it; don’t over think it. And then, guess what? You’re going to get past the next moment and. Before you know it, it’s going to be moments. And you’re going to get past those moments, a day, a week and before you know it, that is over there. The thing you thought should have taken your life because you cannot take another breath, that’s back there and you’re alive.’ That’s what we need to be telling people.”
The walk is named for the Campbell’s nephew, 17-year-old Coty Denogean, who committed suicide in 2013.
Chella Preciado, Denogean’s great-aunt, told all those who had lost someone to suicide should continue to talk about their loved ones.
“Share those memories. Memories live forever and we don’t want to forget them,” Preciado said.
Paula Palubicki, Donogean’s second cousin, talk with the crowd about survivor’s guilt.
“It’s the guilt we all have because we didn’t see, we didn’t do. And then we see it a week later, a month later, a year later, and we say to ourselves, ‘Why didn’t I see this then?’ ” she said. “It’s not your guilt to carry. We can’t hold that in our hearts; we have to love them for who they were and realize it’s not your fault.”
Participants wore construction paper hearts around their necks with the names of their loved ones, and released balloons in those loved ones’ honor. The crowd then walked around the townsite, going up Coronado Drive, around the Morenci Motel and back down to the high school football field, to lunch served by the Clifton Fire Department.
“Take a pause,” Theresa Campbell said. “Please, don’t write your ending.”
