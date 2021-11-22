If you don’t want to leave your Christmas shopping to the last minute, you might want to head to the Graham County Fairgrounds this weekend for the 42nd Annual Cowboy Christmas.
Roughly 60 vendors from all over southeastern Arizona will be selling their handmade wares at the arts and crafts show, said Safford Lions Club member Chris Gibbs.
You’ll be able to pick up all kinds of edible goodies from jerky, fudge and peanut brittle to items that could potentially be handed down for generations — jewelry, art work, quilts, afghans and items made with leather, wood and metal.
“There will be a broad gamut on what you can find,” Gibbs said. “It’s a great place to find Christmas gifts and everyone loves getting handmade gifts.
Oh, and Santa plans to swing by, too, for photos ops.
There will be no COVID-19 restrictions, unlike last year when only 100 vendors and guests were allowed inside the agriculture building at a time, Gibbs said.
The event was started by the Easter Seals Blake Foundation, but taken over by the Safford Lions three years ago, Gibbs said.
It was an easy decision to make, he said.
“It’s part of the Thanksgiving/Christmas culture in the Valley,” Gibbs said. “The Lions always try to continue on with our good community traditions.”