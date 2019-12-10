CLIFTON — Greenlee County had a novel group of visitors last week, with the visit of a television production crew from the “Ghost Hunters” television show.
On Dec. 2, the crew hosted a taping session, named “Haunted town hall discussion,” at the Blue Door Sanctuary in Clifton to hear from locals about the rich history of the region.
Social media posts spotted the crew around town on Chase Creek Street, leading up to the event and before filming the public, The town hall announcement resulted in a line of willing participants down Park Avenue, with people hoping to get their five minutes of fame.
“I’m always watching shows like this and it’s just nice to come out and watch and listen,” local Erin Billingsley told the Copper Era in an interview where she admitted to being a fan of the show. “Yeah, I’ve watched them ever since they came out.”
“I’ve been following ‘Ghost Hunters’ since they started about 10 years ago,” said local business owner Theresa Greenwell.
“I’m here for the excitement and I’m here to add support.” said Dr. Lawrence Gaskin, who admitted that while not familiar with the show, he had grown interested with the visit by the film crew.
“Ghost Hunters” first aired on the SYFY channel in 2004, with the original show running until 2016. The show was revived again earlier this year by A&E for additional seasons, the first of which finished airing in October. The 13th season is scheduled to run in 2020.
The Copper Era was originally invited to participate in the taping session but was forced to decline in order to report on the event.