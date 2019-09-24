PHOENIX — A native species of fish has battled extinction and now is ready to be downgraded to “threatened.”
The Arizona Game and Fish Department reported last week that it is moving to change the Gila topminnow’s status from endangered to threatened. The species — which feeds on insect larvae, in particular mosquitoes — faced extinction from habitat loss and the introduction of non-native species.
Conservation efforts have seen several populations flourish throughout the state in recent years, however. Early this year, a number of the fish were provided by the AZGFD to combat the threat posed by mosquitoes in Pinal County.
Game and Fish stated that the species has met its benchmarks outlined in the 1984 recovery plan and is due for the reclassification.
“After decades of dedicated conservation work, more than 70 populations of Gila topminnow have once again been established throughout the species’ natural range,” said Anthony Robinson, AZGFD Gila Basin native fisheries lead. “This project is a testament to Arizona Game and Fish Department’s commitment to conserve and protect wildlife, by fighting to bring this fish from the brink of extinction, while meeting criteria laid out by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s 1984 Recovery Plan.”
The fish’s historical range is noted to be throughout Arizona, New Mexico and Mexico.
In response, U.S. Fish and Wildlife has begun a status review and will spend the next year determining when the move to change the Gila topminnow’s status is warranted under the Endangered Species Act.
“While this process is ongoing, the department and its partners will continue their important work to conserve and protect the Gila topminnow,” Robinson said. “We will work to establish more populations and alleviate threats so the species can eventually be recovered to the point it no longer needs protection under the Endangered Species Act.”
For more information about the Gila topminnow visit http://www.azgfd.gov/wildlife.