THATCHER — Next weekend, the Gila Watershed Partnership will present its third annual Upper Watershed Forum at Eastern Arizona College.
The forum will be held at the Gherald L Hoopes Activities Center starting at 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21.
“GWP hosts this event to bring together landowners, agencies, restoration practitioners, scientists, and government representatives to talk about topics pertinent to the Upper Gila Watershed and surrounding areas,” GWP officials said.
“This year’s topic, ‘Collaboration Across Boundaries,’ will bring communities together to discuss river-based recreation for sustainable tourism, explore restoration along the Gila River, and revisit last year’s theme of adaptation to drought.”
The GWP announced that the premier sponsor for this year’s forum is Freeport-McMoRan. The group also has the support of Rivers Edge West, Eastern Arizona College and Southwest Decision Resources.
Over the course of two days attendees will participate in active discussions, presentations, and will have the opportunity to take field trips to locations within the watershed.
Early bird registration is available until Feb. 14 for $25, $35 per attendant thereafter. Registration includes a light breakfast and lunch, as well as the cost of the field trips on Saturday. Registration fees are waived for students with a student ID “and for any nonstudents under certain circumstances, such as financial restraints.”
The GWP is an organization that works to improve and preserve the health of the Upper Gila Watershed for communities in Graham and Greenlee counties. Meetings are free and open to members of the public. For more information go to www.gwpaz.org.
For information about registration for the Upper Watershed Forum readers can contact Administrative Assistant Julie Davis at julie@gwpaz.org.