THATCHER — Next year, Gila Watershed Partnership will host the third Upper Gila Watershed Forum.
The local conservation group announced the official date of the forum for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22, 2020.
The forum returns to the Gherald L. Hoopes Jr. Activities Center on Eastern Arizona College's north Thatcher campus. The GWP stated that more information about the event would be forthcoming.
The event began its life as the “State of the Watershed Forum” in 2017 and attracted more than 130 guests that included citizens, scientists, and politicians to discuss issues and solutions for problems shared by those who share the watershed. Former U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake was the keynote speaker for the 2017 forum, where he discussed the issues related to water rights during his tenure as the chair of the Senate Subcommittee on Water and Power.
The 2018 meeting was rescheduled for early 2019 and in January of this year a more intimate crowd reaffirmed the commitment to work toward solutions for the upper Gila Watershed.
Also during 2019, the GWP grew its ranks and have had a number of successes to feather the organization’s cap, including educational workshops, plant sales, and regular and effective river clean ups.
The GWP is an organization that works to improve and preserve the health of the Upper Gila Watershed for communities in Graham and Greenlee counties. Meetings are free and open to members of the public. For more information go to www.gwpaz.org.