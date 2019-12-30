SAFFORD — It's been a return to form this year for the Gila Watershed Partnership as the environmental group restructured, hired new staff and refocused on goals.
In what has been a year of positives the GWP wanted to reach out and say, “Thank you” to the public whose support made it possible.
“This has been a stellar year for the Gila Watershed Partnership, and we could not have done it without your support. We’d like to take the time to thank you for your past support, and show you what we have been able to accomplish together,” GWP officials said.
Among those accomplishments was the construction of a third restroom along the San Francisco River to combat E. coli in the water, restoration work on waterways to remove salt cedar and other invasive plants that were replaced with 2,970 different native plants. The river cleanups also netted a total of 2,275 pounds of trash this year, officials said.
Going into 2020, GWP is reaching out to the public once again to help fund efforts and the ability to hire workers and interns to help make plans successful in the new year.
“With an expanding mission and a bigger team of board, staff and volunteers, we need your help to ensure that we have the office space and infrastructure to continue delivering on our promises,” GWP officials said. “We are asking you to continue your loyal support by considering a year-end donation and joining our membership program. Your investment will help ensure that our work to improve the water availability, quality, and ecosystem condition of the Upper Gila Watershed will continue into 2020.”
In December the GWP held a fund-raising day with matching funds from different groups to fund a total of four internships in 2020. It has a new end-of-the-year fund-raiser that can be accessed online from the group’s Facebook page.
The GWP is an organization that works to improve and preserve the health of the Upper Gila Watershed for communities in Graham and Greenlee counties. Meetings are free and open to members of the public. For more information go to www.gwpaz.org.