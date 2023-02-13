Girl Scouts

Members of the Morenci Girl Scouts Troop 1573 are set up to sell cookies to raise money for various community-oriented projects. Pictured from left are Destiny Lamoree, Brianna Willey and Cristina Connor, 6, who is a Girl Scout Daisy. Destiny is a Senior Scout and Brianna is a Cadet. Both are 14. The girls were set up next to the Circle K store in Clifton on Feb.8-9. Girl Scout Cookies are also being sold in front of Bashas' store in Morenci. Cookies will be for sale until March 12.

 PHOTO WALT MARES

It is as American as the proverbial Mom and apple pie. It is the annual effort by Girl Scouts to sell boxes of cookies.

Girl Scout Troop 1537 is engaged in that endeavor right now.

