It is as American as the proverbial Mom and apple pie. It is the annual effort by Girl Scouts to sell boxes of cookies.
Girl Scout Troop 1537 is engaged in that endeavor right now.
They have set up a table at Bashas grocery in Morenci and at the Circle K convenience store in Clifton. Sales begin daily right after school, around 4 p.m. and last until 7 p.m.
There is a wide variety of cookies ranging from lemon flavored to some with peanut butter, chocolate and the favorite s’mores. Each box costs $5.
Money raised by Troop 1537 has a specific goal, and that is to buy comforting toys for children who are being transported by the Greenlee County Ambulance Service, which serves patients throughout Greenlee County. Ambulances are stationed in Duncan and Morenci.
“We’re trying to give some comfort to kids that are being transported somewhere who are in an emergency situation, by having toys like stuffed animals,” said Destiny Lamoree, a Senior level Girl Scout. She is 14.
Working with Destiny on a recent evening by the Circle K were Cadet Brianna Wiley, 14, and Daisy Cristina Conner, 6. They were doing a quick business as workers from the Morenci copper mine stopped at the store to buy snacks. Several stopped by the Girl Scout table and bought at least one box of cookies. Some commented how the cookies will make for a good dessert after they arrive at home and have supper.
Troop Leader Melissa Lamoree, Destiny’s mother, said contact with customers via selling cookies is one of the methods by which Scouts learn to deal with the public (people skills). Other essential skills Girl Scouts strive for is decision making, money management, business ethics and personal integrity.
Girl Scouts will be observing 106 years of selling cookies. Destiny said the effort began on March 12, 1912.
She said she has sold as many as 800 boxes in the six previous years. Her goal is to sell 2,500 this year.
The Girl Scouts also have a donation account from which proceeds go toward sending cookies to American military personnel stationed overseas.
Along with Melissa Lamoree, retiree Royce Stephens is assisting in guiding the local scouts’ efforts in the cookie campaign.
