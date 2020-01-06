SAFFORD — This month, 30 lucky girls from Graham and Greenlee counties can learn from STEM mentors and have a fun-filled day of activities.
The G.O. (Girls Only!) STEM Day event will be held at Eastern Arizona College’s Discovery Park Campus on Jan. 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is open to all girls in seventh through ninth grades.
Guests will hear from local women working in science, technology, engineering or math, including Gila Watershed Partnership Science and Outreach Manager Kara Barron and EAC Physics Associate Professor Karen Preston.
“Come and meet four incredible women. You will hear about their STEM careers and do some great activities connected to their work. Join the fun,” organizers said.
There is a limit of 30 girls for the event and is free to attendees. Participants will be served a light breakfast and lunch.
Girls who wish to attend STEM Day must preregister by contacting Discovery Park's Jackie Madsen at 928-428-6260 or Jackie.madsen@eac.edu. Registration for the event ends Jan. 10.