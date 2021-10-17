Greenlee County's new rural development coordinator is one of 18 people nationwide to receive a year-long fellowship created to help Latino leaders in the community economic development field.
Erica Gonzalez applied for and received the National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders' Pete Garcia Community Economic Development Fellowship.
Over the next year, Gonzalez will participate in in-person and online courses pertaining to professional development, technical training and peer networks.
In nominating Gonzalez for the position, Greenlee County Administrator Derek Rapier said he thought Greenlee County would also benefit from the fellowship because it would give the county "increased connections and a better understanding of opportunities of which we were previously unaware."
As the county's new rural development coordinator, Gonzalez will be working with housing developers to identify appropriate locations and streamline zoning and permit processes, Rapier said. She will also continue to consult with nonprofit agencies outside Greenlee County about housing projects they’ve been able to create.
In August, with Gonzalez's help, Greenlee County and the National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders agreed to work together to "carry out community development and affordable housing activities that benefit low- and moderate-income families and persons in rural areas."
Gonzalez said she's thrilled to receive the fellowship.
"I'm so very honored to be able to represent Greenlee County and to continue to put Greenlee County on the map," Gonzalez said. "I want to remind everyone that we're still here and and advocate as much as I can to bring resources to Greenlee County."
The county relies a great deal on Freeport-McMoRan, but Gonzalez said "We also need to try and focus on long-term sustainability. I think the importance of my work is going to impact our future generations... I think that I owe it to them to work hard."
Along those lines, Gonzalez said she is pleased that Greenlee County has joined the Tucson/Southeast Arizona Hispanic Chamber. The county will be formally welcomed into the chamber at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Blue Door Sanctuary in Clifton. Consul General Ricardo Pineda, Head of Mission, Consulate of Mexico in Douglas be the keynote speaker and he's expected to talk about the importance of cross-border and international trade between Sonora/Mexico and Arizona.
Gonzalez said Pineda will be meeting with county leadership throughout the week and she's eager to learn about any opportunities.