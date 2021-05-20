Morenci High School's Class of 2021 provided some inspiration for the younger generation of Wildcats Thursday, one week ahead of their graduation. They strolled the halls of both Metcalf Elementary and Fairbanks Middle School and received plenty of congratulations from students and teachers alike.
