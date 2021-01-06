"Completely inappropriate."
Those are the words Graham County Republican Chairman Kip Kempton used Wednesday to describe his reaction to the news that hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, forcing lawmakers to halt the congressional certification of Joe Biden's electoral victory and evacuate the premises.
"I think people storming the Capitol is something that shouldn't happen. We need peace in this country," Kempton said.
Kempton, who took over his position from John Rhodes just days ago, said he believes the chaos that ensued Wednesday was the result of frustration.
"We look at our Founding Fathers and one of the things they built into the Constitution is minority rights and we have a lot of people now, with the election in Georgia, that are listening to the Democratic party talking about adding two states, adding four more senators, getting rid of the filibuster, packing the Supreme Court and I think that creates a lot of anxiety on rural America," Kempton said.
Sixty to 80% of rural America votes conservative as a rule of thumb and with the Democratic party now being the majority party, people are afraid their voices will be suppressed, Kempton said.
Although the president has been arguing for weeks that he won the election and he urged his supporters to come to D.C. to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally Wednesday, Kempton said he doesn't believe Trump bears any responsibility for what happened at the Capitol.
"I think he's speaking as his constituents would have him speak," Kempton said.
"I can't get into anyone's head, but I don't think he wants anyone storming the Capitol. In fact, every word that's come from him is he's said we need to have peaceful protests," Kempton added.
Asked for his views on the election, Kempton said: "Do I believe fraud occurred here in Graham County? No, I don't. Do I think a majority of the states tried to do a good, clean, legitimate election? Yeah, I do. I'm not privy to look at all the information that's out there, but I've not seen anything that is hard evidence as to a fraud."
And while it's everyone's right to demand verified election results, Kempton said once the courts have ruled, "the next person needs to come in and be president."
Kempton said he hopes that once the inauguration is held, the rhetoric will die down.
"I think there needs to be dialogue, mutual respect and communication from both parties. You've got to be able to listen to someone's opinion that is different from your opinion with respect and the hope of finding a way to communicate...We need to find the capacity to communicate and I just don't know that it's there right now. I don't know what it's going to take to restore it."
Attempts to reach Graham County Democratic Party Chairman Nick Nordgran-Tellez were unsuccessful.