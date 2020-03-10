ARIZONA – A study examining data within the U.S. criminal justice system released last month painted a less than forgiving picture of Graham County.
The Measures for Justice organization has begun sorting the country’s precarious and less than uniformly organized criminal justice data, and Arizona is among the first eight states completed. Gathering the information for the study has been an arduous task, according to Measures for Justice. “Data collection across a country whose records are maintained differently county by county has required some innovative and old-fashioned methods. MFJ acquires its data by approaching state and local leaders, often traveling county by county. In the process, we solicit feedback on our metrics and counsel on the limitations of the data we’re acquiring,” they wrote.
One red flag that stood out for the state? Conviction rates in Graham County. The statewide average in Arizona is a 69.8 percent conviction rate; Graham County stands at 83.49 percent. “Across Arizona, the average conviction rate was well above 50%, with Graham coming in with a relatively high rate (higher than the state average for all six states we currently have on our portal), and Apache coming in at a rate about half that. Anyone looking into this data might take an interest in what’s accounting for the spread,” they wrote.
That spread can be found across a number of categories. Greenlee County has the lowest amount of dismissal rates when it comes to drug offenses at 12.8 percent, opposite La Paz County at 52.7 percent. Meanwhile, the violent misdemeanors dismissed were higher than dismissed non-violent misdemeanors (40.6 percent versus 22.7 percent). In the matter of misdemeanors solved within 90 days, Graham County was again the highest at 76.4 percent, higher than the state average at 58 percent. A wide margin of disparity may point to a lack of due process and an unfair criminal justice process for the accused. “Public data is critically important to any and all efforts to improve our justice system,” said Amy Bach, founder and executive director of Measures for Justice. “Today’s data release brings Arizona one step closer to painting a full picture of its criminal justice system, its gaps and its opportunities.”
“Arizona has a long way to go in making our criminal justice system one that provides pathways to second chances. In order to do so, we must make it easier for our policymakers to see the effects our laws have on recidivism, crime and safety,” State Director of Americans for Prosperity – Arizona Stephen Shadegg said. “That’s why it’s so vitally important that we make criminal justice data across our counties uniform and readily available.”
Data for Pima County was not yet available or factored into the study. For the complete data for Arizona and other completed states, you can visit https://measuresforjustice.org/.