PHOENIX — Unemployment in Greenlee County increased for the third month in a row, but remains second-lowest in the state, just behind Maricopa County.
That’s according to data released last week by the Arizona Office of Employment and Population Statistics.
In Greenlee County, unemployment climbed to 5.0 percent in July, up from 4.6 percent in June. The increase is also higher in the year-to-year comparison. The unemployment rate for Greenlee County for July 2018 was 4.8 percent.
Unemployment in Graham County also increased for the third time, climbing above 6 percent for the second time this year. Unemployment in Graham was at 6.2 percent in July, compared to 5.6 percent in June. The year-to-year comparison was also up, as unemployment was at 5.8 percent in Graham in July 2018.
Nearby Cochise County also saw an increase in jobless claims for the third month in a row, up to 6.8 percent unemployment in July, compared to 6.3 percent in June.
Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is at 4.9 percent, holding the same from June and up two-tenths of a point from July 2018. The national unemployment rate increased held steady at 3.7 percent.
Yuma County continues to have the highest unemployment rate in the state, at 22.1 percent, well ahead of the second-highest rate in the state, Apache County’s 12.3 percent.
The low is 4.8 percent in Maricopa County, just better than Greenlee County’s 5.0 percent and Yavapai County at 5.1 percent
Arizona gained 78,200 nonfarm jobs in July.
Showing job gains were: education and health services (up 23,200 jobs); construction (17,500); trade, transportation and utilities (up 10,200 jobs); manufacturing (8,700); professional and business services (8,000 jobs); leisure and hospitality (6,200) and natural resources and mining (600).
Posting losses were financial activities (down 600) and information (700),