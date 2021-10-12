Grants and Clifton’s wastewater treatment plant are both on the agenda for Thursday’s Clifton town council meeting.
Town Manager Rudy Perez said he’ll be asking the council to approve the initial job order for KE&G Construction, the company that will be rehabbing the wastewater treatment plan.
If approved, the company can begin purchasing materials and equipment for the project, Perez said.
Last July, the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona awarded the town a 30-year, $3.6 million loan to rehabilitate the plant. Since then, however, the plans have been refined and the project is expected to cost $3,035,500, Perez said.
The council will also be asked if it’s OK for the police department to seek a $50,000 United Way grant to purchase a new vehicle and for the Parks and Recreation Department to seek a $20,000 United Way grant for a lighting project, Perez said.
In other town news, Perez said the town council has voted against holding the Festival of Lights due to COVID-19 numbers. Like last year, the town intends to hold a Christmas decorating contest and is looking at other ways to celebrate the holidays.
Interim Duncan Town Manager Philip Cushman has suggested the possibility of teaming up with Greenlee County and Clifton for a joint celebration, Perez said.
“I’m just waiting for Philip and (County Administrator) Derek Rapier to reach out to me so we can take it from a concept to an actual project,” he said.