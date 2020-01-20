CLIFTON — A fund-raiser to help develop a recreational asset on the San Francisco River is set for the final weekend of April.
Organizers said during last week’s Greenlee County Tourism Council’s quarterly meet and greet that the inaugural Great Duck Race will take place April 25.
About 2,000 numbered plastic ducks will be dropped in the river, to float downstream and if a person has “purchased” the winning duck that person will win a kayak, paddle and safety vest.
The duck race is raising funds to benefit the Frisco Float & Trail, a proposed recreational park on the San Francisco River in Clifton. A similar proposal has been made for the Gila River in Graham County, Melanie Tluczek, executive director for Gila Watershed Partnership, told the meet and greet crowd.
“One of the GWP’s goals is sustainable nature tourism in Graham and Greenlee counties,” she said. “People will protect the things they know, so we want to get people to use these assets.”
Also at the meet and greet, Tom Powers, Greenlee County superintendent of public instruction, called on more in the area to volunteer and to help convince other to donate their time.
“I challenge you to reach out and make a difference,” he said.
The Greenlee County Tourism Counil holds a public meet and greet at the Daley Diner in Clifton once each quarter.