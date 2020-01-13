MORENCI — Next month, the Greenlee County Chamber of Commerce is preparing a blast from the past for its annual mixer.
On Saturday, Feb. 22, the chamber will host its 2020 annual dinner at the Morenci Club, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The theme of this year’s mixer is “The Roaring ‘20s” and there’s fun planned for guests in attendance. In true ‘20s Prohibition fashion, guests will receive a “speakeasy” password in order to enter the club that night.
“Dress can be formal, vintage, retro, fabulous, swanky and fun,” chamber officials said.
Entertainment for the dinner includes dancing, silent auctions, raffles and casino games. The Morenci High School Band will perform live music and there will be a dance performance by the Missy Merrell dance team.
Guests who order ahead can get tickets for $40 each, or $45 at the door. A corporate table for eight can be purchased for $400.
Tickets can be ordered online at GreenleeChamber.com or by calling (928) 965-7943.
In 2019, the annual chamber meeting honored the county’s Hispanic heritage and featured former Greenlee County Administrator Kay Gayle as the keynote speaker.
There will be a January mixer held Jan. 22, at 5:30 p.m., at Studio 226 in Clifton.