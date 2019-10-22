CLIFTON – The Greenlee County Chamber of Commerce has tipped its hand on the next several months of chamber mixers.
October’s is scheduled for this week on Oct. 23 at Fernandez Park in Clifton beginning at 5:30 p.m. The mixer is hosted by the Mount Graham Safe House for its annual Light Up the Night domestic violence awareness event. The event will feature guest speakers, a performance by the Morenci High School Band and Junior High Choir, free flu shots courtesy of the Greenlee Health Department and burgers from the Morenci Lions Club.
In November, the Greenlee County Historical Society is once again the host at the Rock House on Chase Creek, beginning on the 20th. The year rounds out with the December mixer being hosted by Freeport McMoRan. “More details to come as we get info on dates and locations!” the Chamber of Commerce wrote on social media.
January’s mixer will be hosted by Studio 226 on Chase Creek, and February will be the yearly mixer hosted by the Greenlee County Chamber of Commerce. The final currently scheduled mixer will be hosted by the Greenlee County Health Department in March.
For more information about events and chamber members visit https://greenleechamber.com/.