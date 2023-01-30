Greenlee Co. Substance Abuse Coalition meets Wednesday Jan 30, 2023 51 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The next regular meeting of the Greenlee County Substance Abuse Coalition will be at noon Wednesday at the Morenci Library, 346 Plaza Drive.Bring a sack lunch. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Load comments Trending Stories Morenci appeals football promotion to 3A Montoya to step down as mayor of Clifton New Clifton Mayor Laura Dorrell takes office Clifton residents express concerns over FMI cliff project New Clifton mayor enters job ready to serve Youngsters join Duncan Library's 1,000 Book club LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A request for more local opinions, more school coverage