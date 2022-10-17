Staff and volunteers from the Bureau of Land Management, Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society, University of Arizona and KUIU hunting gear assisted in capturing and relocating 27 bighorn sheep from the Morenci-Clifton area last week, Arizona Fish and Game Department announced.
Workers transport a bighorn sheep from the Clifton-Morenci area last week into a trailer. The relocation is an effort to mitigate fatalities in the area, while helping to rebuild a herd of bighorns on Antelope Island in the Great Salt Lake in Utah, Arizona Fish and Game Department said on Twitter.
In an effort to restore a resident herd of bighorn sheep, Utah’s Antelope Island is now home to 27 new bighorn from the Morenci-Clifton area, Arizona Game and Fish Department announced over the weekend.
Using helicopters and net guns to snag the sheep, animals were health screened and hydrated before transport to their new home on the island in the Great Salt Lake, to be monitored by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR). Staff and volunteers from the Bureau of Land Management, Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society, University of Arizona and KUIU hunting gear assisted in the mission.
According to AZGFD data, there are more than 300 bighorns in the Morenci-Clifton area, including Eagle Creek and the Gila Mountains.
“Many have died in traffic accidents at the Morenci Mine and in other populated areas,” an Oct. 15 AZGFD tweet stated. “Meantime, Utah is trying to build up the herd at Antelope Island.”
According to the DWR website, bighorn sheep existed on Antelope Island prior to European settlement of the area, but by the early 1900s, they were no longer found on the island. The first reintroduction of the animals on the island occurred in 1997 when 29 bighorn sheep were released.
In November 2018, DWR biologists discovered that some of the GPS-collared bighorn sheep on Antelope Island were dying, and by December 2018, the cause had been confirmed as respiratory disease. In order to avoid chronic respiratory disease and to re-establish a healthy herd of bighorn sheep, the remaining bighorn sheep on the island were euthanized in January 2019.
DWR successfully reintroduced a new herd of 25 bighorn sheep from Montana’s Rocky Boy’s Reservation in Montana on Jan. 29, 2022. KUIU and KUIU customers purchased the bighorns, directed the logistics at Rocky Boy’s Reservation and funded the capture and relocation from Montana to Utah.
In an effort to prevent any future disease outbreaks, Antelope Island State Park officials constructed a wildlife fence on the southern end of the island to help prevent bighorn sheep from leaving the island and coming into possible contact with any animals carrying pathogens that cause respiratory disease.
The DWR has an eventual management goal of 125 bighorns on Antelope Island.