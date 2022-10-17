bighorns 3.jpg

Staff and volunteers from the Bureau of Land Management, Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society, University of Arizona and KUIU hunting gear assisted in capturing and relocating 27 bighorn sheep from the Morenci-Clifton area last week, Arizona Fish and Game Department announced.

 

In an effort to restore a resident herd of bighorn sheep, Utah’s Antelope Island is now home to 27 new bighorn from the Morenci-Clifton area, Arizona Game and Fish Department announced over the weekend.

Using helicopters and net guns to snag the sheep, animals were health screened and hydrated before transport to their new home on the island in the Great Salt Lake, to be monitored by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR). Staff and volunteers from the Bureau of Land Management, Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society, University of Arizona and KUIU hunting gear assisted in the mission.

bighorns 2.jpg

Workers transport a bighorn sheep from the Clifton-Morenci area last week into a trailer. The relocation is an effort to mitigate fatalities in the area, while helping to rebuild a herd of bighorns on Antelope Island in the Great Salt Lake in Utah, Arizona Fish and Game Department said on Twitter.
bighorns.jpg

Bighorn sheep from Greenlee County await transport to their new home on Antelope Island in Utah.

