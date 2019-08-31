DUNCAN — The Greenlee County Cooperative Extension welcomed a new member to its team last month.
Ashley Jeffers-Sample comes the University of Arizona Greenlee County Cooperative Extension Office as the new extension agent for the 4H program.
Jeffers-Sample comes from an agricultural background in Holbrook and participated in the Navajo County 4H program. She has a Bachelor of Science in agricultural resource economics and a master’s in agriculture education from the University of Arizona.
“During her time at the U of A, she was involved in many of the collegiate agriculture organizations and was a member of the Livestock Judging Team,” the Greenlee County Cooperative Extension wrote in a release to the Copper Era. “Ashley currently serves as Arizona Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers chair, where she is provided with the opportunity to advocate, communicate and educate about the importance of Arizona agriculture. Ashley is excited about the opportunities for youth development in the county and eager to be working with the Greenlee 4-H program.”
The extension noted that Jeffers-Sample will also participate in consumer, family and health sciences programs for Greenlee County.
Those looking to reach out and contact Jeffers-Sample can do so by calling 928-359-2275 or e-mail ajefferssample@email.arizona.edu.