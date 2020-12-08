Just in time for the holiday shopping season, the Greenlee County Chamber of Commerce has created a gift certificate program to help local businesses struggling during the pandemic.
United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties provided the chamber $30,000 for the program, said Greenlee County Chamber President Dorsha Frye.
Businesses who apply for the certificate program will be provided up to 300 gift certificates each for $1 each. Those businesses will sell the $10 certificates to their customers for $6 and customers will receive a 40% discount on their purchased items. The chamber will reimburse every ticket sold with $3 which brings a total of $9 back to the business.
Although the funding for the certificates was awarded in late September, Frye contracted COVID-19, as did her husband. Her husband had to be hospitalized and Frye quarantined, so she couldn’t distribute the certificates. However, she is back on her feet and collecting the names of local businesses who are interested in participating and hopes to get the certificates distributed soon. Her husband has also recovered and is out of the hospital.
“I’m hoping it will be a big boost for the holiday shopping season,” Frye said. “Salons, the apothecary and even home businesses can participate. Within the next week, I’m trying to get all of the certificates out.”
She said she was very excited about the program and the certificates are specifically designed for small businesses.
“We’re so appreciative to the United Way board to allow us to have this. Hopefully, it will help a lot of businesses in Greenlee,” Frye said.
United Way of Graham and Greenlee CEO Adam O’Doherty said his board was thrilled to approve the funding. When the Graham County area participated in a certificate program similar to Greenlee’s, O’Doherty said the board saw financial security and money return to struggling businesses. He said the board hopes to see a similar reaction in Greenlee County.
“We’re hoping to generate dollars back into the community, and keep businesses afloat,” he said.