Below are the results of the 2021 Greenlee County Fair:

Fine Art

Best of Fair:

Audrey Fuller, Road Runner Painting

Culinary

Best of Fair:

Wyatt Reid, Cherry tomatoes

Bridget Payne, large sunflower head

Lily Ford, long-striped watermelon

Sewing, quilting and fiber arts

Best of Fair:

Erlinda Bencomo, crochet white sweater

Rowena Aguallo, blue flower quilt

Sharon Farrington, quilted quiet book

Large stock

Grand Champion

Readers Survey

As our valued readers, we want to hear from you. Please take a moment to fill out the survey below. - Thank you, Eastern Arizona Courier

Cash Crotts, steer

Skyla Strain, lamb

Gary Najar, swine

Alyssa Garcia, goat

Reserve champion

Reagan Haught, steer

Kiley McGrath, lamb

Cambree Blakley, swine

Constance Griffin, goat

County Bred and Fed

Brody Waters, steer

Jozilyn Heredia, goat

Small Stock

Grand champion poultry, Mile Romero

Grand Reserve poultry, Gabe Clancy

Grand champion rabbit, Lexi Walker

Tags

Load comments