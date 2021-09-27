Greenlee County Fair Results The Copper Era Sep 27, 2021 Sep 27, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Lily Ford took home Best in Fair for this 38-pounder. Jeremy Ford photo Cash Crotts with his prize-winning steer at the 2021 Greenlee County Fair. Photo by Sam Ribakoff, The Copper Era Skyla Strain shows off her lamb at the Greenlee County Fair's Jr. Livestock Auction on Sept 18 in Duncan. Photo by Sam Ribakoff The Copper Era Reagan Haught shows of her steer at the Greenlee County Fair. They took home Grand Champion honors. Photo by Sam Ribakoff, The Copper Era Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Below are the results of the 2021 Greenlee County Fair:Fine ArtBest of Fair:Audrey Fuller, Road Runner PaintingCulinaryBest of Fair:Wyatt Reid, Cherry tomatoesBridget Payne, large sunflower headLily Ford, long-striped watermelonSewing, quilting and fiber artsBest of Fair:Erlinda Bencomo, crochet white sweaterRowena Aguallo, blue flower quiltSharon Farrington, quilted quiet bookLarge stockGrand Champion Readers SurveyAs our valued readers, we want to hear from you. Please take a moment to fill out the survey below. - Thank you, Eastern Arizona Courier Click Here Cash Crotts, steerSkyla Strain, lambGary Najar, swineAlyssa Garcia, goatReserve championReagan Haught, steerKiley McGrath, lambCambree Blakley, swineConstance Griffin, goatCounty Bred and FedBrody Waters, steerJozilyn Heredia, goatSmall StockGrand champion poultry, Mile RomeroGrand Reserve poultry, Gabe ClancyGrand champion rabbit, Lexi Walker Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Champion Swine Fed Zoology Food Sport Agriculture Lamb Art Fiber County Fair Load comments Trending Stories Fatal accident at Morenci mine under investigation Investigation into Morenci mine fatality continues Former employee files federal lawsuit against Greenlee County Recall petition taken out against Sheriff Sumner Horse medication for COVID? Some are trying it Tons of fun planned for Greenlee County Fair AG's office investigating possible fraud in Duncan Morenci Wildcat selected to Governor's Youth Advisory Council Duncan Wildkats defeat Warriors in heart-stopping fashion Redistricting Commission releases first draft map