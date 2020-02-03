MORENCI — A night of healthy science and fun is waiting for Greenlee County families next week at Metcalf Elementary School.
The Greenlee County Health and Science Festival — known as Fun Fit and Fabulous February — is being held Feb. 12, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., in the multipurpose room at elementary school.
The event promises science projects, experiments, hands on booths and displays with health and science information for guests.
This event has so many things going on; there will be over 50 booths,” said Laura Dorrell, of Gila Health Resources.
Health is an important topic in Greenlee. In 2019 the county scored second place in Arizona for the County Health Rankings and Roadmaps national study, which graded on 36 ranking criteria.
“Over the last nine years, Greenlee County has been moving up in overall ranking. Each county in the nation is scored and ranked based on health outcomes and factors,” the Greenlee County Health Department officials said. “Overall rankings for each county are based on the weighted results from these measures. Greenlee County has improved the outcomes and factors and remains ranked overall at second in the state of Arizona.”
In 2016, a study by 24/7 Wall St. found Greenlee County the most obese in the state, with 33 percent of residents classified as obese. Mayo Clinic defines obesity as a body mass index of 30 or higher. Body mass index is calculated as weight in pounds divided by height in inches squared, multiplied by 703.
Dorrell said one of the best health outcomes in the county has been in the area of obesity.
“In Greenlee County, the latest numbers (show) a decrease in the obesity rate across the board, for adults and children. The Greenlee County Health Department has worked hard to improve those numbers,” Dorrell said. “Awareness has been huge; awareness of a high obesity rate. And we have concerned parent of children (dealing with) obesity.”
Sponsors for this year’s fair include: Freeport-McMoRan, Gila Health Resources, the Morenci Community Center, Duncan Unified School District, Canyonlands HealthCare, Morenci Unified School District and the Greenlee County Health Department.