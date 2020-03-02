CLIFTON – The Greenlee County Health Department is trying to meet the needs of the community, and it needs your help.
The department is requesting donations from the public of common hygiene items for distribution to the needy. Requested items include toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, body wash or soap, and deodorant.
“To donate, purchase the items and drop them off at the Health Dept.,” they wrote on social media. “Help us help local families in our community with basic hygiene items.”
Many common maladies that affect people worldwide are related to hygiene, such as athlete's foot, head lice and tooth decay. Good hygiene is also one of the most important factors in reducing the spread of infections and viruses.
For more information, contact Nicole Verdugo at the Greenlee County Health Department, (928) 865-2601, or by email at nverdugo@greenlee.az.gov.