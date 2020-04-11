Greenlee County's search for a new county engineer ended this month when Reed Larson, of Safford, was hired.
Larson will succeed longtime county engineer Phil Ronnerud, who announced his retirement this year after more than 30 years serving the county.
The County Board of Supervisors approved Larson's hiring at their April 7 meeting.
Larson started as resident engineer with the Arizona Department of Transportation's Safford office, going on to work for such firms as PLS Group LLC and Trueline Engineering, where he was a project manager.
Larson, currently vice president of mining services with Bowman Consulting, will start his new job April 24.
County Administrator Derek Rapier said Larson will go through a transition period, finishing projects for Bowman Consulting that do not conflict with his work for the county.
"Mr. Larson's extensive experience as an engineer and a manager is a very appealing fit for the position," said Rapier.