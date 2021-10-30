Greenlee County was officially welcomed into the Southeast Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Oct. 26 during a ribbon cutting ceremony and international mixer at the Blue Door Sanctuary.
Consul Ricardo Pineda, Head of Mission, Consulate of Mexico in Douglas, was the special guest speaker at the event, which was co-sponsored by Eastern Arizona College.
Pineda spoke about the economic importance of the relationship between Greenlee County and Sonora, Mexico and described the future of international trade relations between the U.S. and Mexico as "brilliant."
The U.S./Mexico border in the busiest in the world and he and his colleagues are "here to be good neighbors," Pineda said.
"You should consider the consulate your house and myself your friend," Pineda, whose area of responsibility includes Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties, said.
Daniel Valle, the regional and international director of the Southeast Arizona Hispanic Chamber, pointed out the purchasing power of all U.S. Hispanics was $1.72 trillion in 2020, greater than the Gross Domestic Product of all but eight nations. The chamber's mission is provide member services, advocate, conduct special events and training and build international relationships.
Valle pointed out the chamber recently sponsored SalsaFest in Graham County and could easily sponsor Greenlee County events. They know Greenlee County is especially interested in tourism and economic development and they are there to help in whatever way they can, he said.
Despite what many believe, Valle said chamber members don't need to be Hispanic or speak Spanish. Nor do the businesses need to be owned by Hispanics to become members.