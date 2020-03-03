CLIFTON – Spring break is nearly upon us, and what better way to treat the kids than a camp where they can play with Legos?
The Clifton Public Library is offering a free Lego Mindstorms Spring Break Camp March 9 through 12. The camp is for children ages five and older, and will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Lego Mindstorms is a development platform where youths learn to create programmable robots. “By mixing Lego elements, motors, sensors and the intelligent P-Brick with apps and programming software to bring Lego creations to life, the Mindstorms robot kit inspires Lego inventors of all ages to command their own buildable Lego creatures, humanoid, snake and other intelligent Lego inventions,” Lego said in describing the product.
The Duncan Public Library will host its own library camp the following week, with times to be determined. To sign up for the camp, you can call the Clifton Public Library at (928) 865-2461 or the Duncan Public Library at (928) 359-2094. This project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.