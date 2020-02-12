CLIFTON — The local libraries are looking at options for future programming, but they need the public’s help to determine the direction.
The Greenlee County Library system has shared an online survey to ask about interest in a variety of public work spaces dedicated to different areas of interest called “makerspaces.”
“If you are a Greenlee County resident and use our libraries, please help us decide what you would like to see next year in a maker space area at Clifton and Duncan Libraries,” library officials said. “Please share with others who use our libraries. We need a lot of responses to justify this project.”
According to the makerspaces website, “A makerspace is a collaborative work space inside a school, library or separate public/private facility for making, learning, exploring and sharing that uses high tech to no tech tools. These spaces are open to kids, adults, and entrepreneurs and have a variety of maker equipment including 3D printers, laser cutters, cnc machines, soldering irons and even sewing machines.”
The brief survey offers choices such as beaded jewelry making, knitting and crocheting, perler bead, and general craft supplies alongside more technical options like photography and movies making equipment, or leather working machines.
The survey also includes an option to add items to the list of available choices.
To participate in the survey visit the library system on Facebook @greenleelibrariesarizona or go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/95DKDGC.