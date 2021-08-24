Most people have a running “to do” list running through their heads. Well, if getting your GED is on that list, things just got a little bit easier for you to check it off.
Crystal Alvarez and Nicole Estrada, who work in the Greenlee County School Superintendent’s Office, just became certified proctors for Pearson VUE, a computer-based testing company that offers the GED and a myriad of other tests.
Anyone who feels they are up to taking the test can make arrangements to meet one of the women at the Clifton Library at their convenience. There’s a small room set up with a computer and large new monitor and Alvarez or Estrada can watch from the next room.
Those who may be a little worried about passing the test can bone up with books available at Superintendent Bryan Boling’s office.
“We’ve always offered books for anyone who needs help. We have books here in the office free of charge. We only ask that if they’re not using them they return them,” Alvarez said.
The women decided to become certified because more Greenlee County jail inmates are prepping for the exam and because the former proctor is no longer available. The thing is, Boling said, he doesn’t think a lot of people even know they can take the test locally.
People hoping to go into the military, heading to university or pursuing a better career often need to have their general education diploma, Boling said.
“It opens up a ton of doors,” he said.
Alvarez and Estrada spent a few weeks preparing for the proctor exam and it was “pretty difficult,” but they know there are people in need of their GEDs, Alvarez said.
“We’ll test anybody. We don’t care if they’re from Graham County or Greenlee County, or from anywhere else. We want to make ourselves available to anyone who is willing to come here to take the test,” Boling said.
For more information, call Boling’s office at (928) 865-2822.