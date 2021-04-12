Crime victims unable to call 911 without being overheard now have an alternative means to get help in Greenlee County.
Sheriff Tim Sumner said after months of working on the project with Assessor Joann Cathcart and Clifton Police Chief Omar Negrete, victims can now text 911.
While calling 911 is still most people’s best option, Sumner said victims unable to call due to the circumstances should not hesitate to text the emergency number. He believes domestic violence victims will likely be the primary ones to use the new option. People in hiding or those who are hearing impaired could also benefit from the technology.
When victims text 911, dispatchers can use a wide variety of pre-arranged questions to get the information they need for responding deputies or they can text back themselves, Sumner said.
“It works pretty fast,” Sumner said. “Calling 911 is still the best option though because there are small delays while they text back and forth with the dispatcher.”
Sumner said that although technology allows dispatchers to trace a caller’s location relatively easily, texts are not as easy to trace, so victims need to be specific when describing where they are. He also noted that the system will not work if the victim tries to text 911 and someone else at the same time.
Sumner’s announcement coincides with National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.