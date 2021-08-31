Abuse of opioid drugs like Oxycontin and Fentanyl and resulting overdose deaths tied to the drugs have been a growing problem throughout the country and in Arizona for some time now. Morenci Middle School teacher Venise Lytle said she hasn’t had to deal with any problems related to Fentanyl at work and she wants to keep it that way.
That’s why she applied for a grant for the Greenlee County Substance Abuse Coalition. The $100,000 Desert Grant from the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System will be used by the coalition to teach school staff, community members and possibly students themselves about the dangers of opioids and Fentanyl in particular.
“I don’t think we’re seeing it in schools now, but it’s kind of like a preventative thing,” Lytle said. “If we can prevent it in schools or raise that awareness, it’s just one of those things. If it did, God forbid, we’d be prepared.”
It will also allow them to provide Naloxone, a nasal spray medication that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose, to schools and businesses.
Local EMS and first responders already carry Naloxone, said Hannah Landers, the executive director of the coalition, but the point of the grant is to have local EMS and first responders train community members and school staff how to use Naloxone so they themselves can save someone’s life without having to wait for EMS or first responders.
“There’s no negative side effects, therefore there’s no risk in giving someone Naloxone if they haven’t overdosed. Even if they have overdosed, sometimes you have to give someone Naloxone four times.” Landers said. “Fentanyl is here. We’re seeing more of it. We would like people to feel comfortable and have the tools available to take care of themselves or someone they love.”
In Arizona, state law legally protects someone who prescribes or administers Naloxone from civil liability.
Landers and Lytle said they’re first trying to set up dates to hold seminars and trainings with teachers at the two school districts in the county. Although there are no set dates for those trainings and seminars, Lytle said she met with administrators from both the Morenci Unified School District and the Duncan Unified School District, and they both were interested and supportive of the training.
“I feel like parents want to know. They want to be educated. I feel good about getting out there and doing what I’m doing,” Lytle said.
Lytle said she’s dealt with drug addicted family members and because of that, setting up these training sessions is even more important to her.
“Fentanyl is on the rise, and I think people are complacent. People don’t want to think that it’s here. But if you can train people to save a life, you should,” Lytle said. “It’s a really good deal. You don’t have to be afraid of Naloxone.”
Six years ago a lack of funding forced the coalition to disband, but thanks to new funding it’s back in action. Landers, a 31-year-old Clifton resident and former Morenci English high school teacher was hired in May to manage and move the coalition forward.