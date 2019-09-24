CLIFTON — A study on Arizona’s tax burden by county found that Greenlee County is the most agreeable in the state.
The study produced by SmartAsset places Greenlee County squarely in first place with an index score of 81.24, above Apache (80.82) and Graham (78.10) counties. 2019 marks the fifth year in a row that SmartAsset has ranked Greenlee County the area with the lowest tax burden in the state.
Greenlee ranks 349th in the nation. The top three counties are all located in South Dakota.
“Where you live can have a big impact on both what types of taxes you have to pay each year and how much money you spend on them,” SmartAsset wrote in the report. “SmartAsset calculated the amount of money a specific person would pay in income, sales, property and fuel taxes in each county in the country and ranked the lowest to highest tax burden.”
Greenlee County earns its crown with a property tax burden that’s the lowest in the state. Greenlee averages at $310 against Arizona’s $1,071.
Greenlee does not fare well in its fuel taxes, ranking among the higher costs in Arizona (at $286) and similar to Pima County.
“For fuel taxes, we first distributed statewide vehicle miles traveled down to the county level using the number of vehicles in each county. We then calculated the total number of licensed drivers within each county. The countywide miles were then distributed amongst the licensed drivers in the county, which gave us the miles driven per licensed driver. Using the nationwide average fuel economy, we calculated the average gallons of gas used per driver in each county and multiplied that by the fuel tax,” SmartAsset wrote.
You can find the full study online at https://smartasset.com/taxes/arizona-tax-calculator.