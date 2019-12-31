CLIFTON — Lightning strikes twice in Greenlee County as January marks the return of the Women’s Career Expo.
On Jan. 18, Greenlee County will open the second annual Women’s Career Expo in the Bingo Hall at 550 N. Coronado Blvd. and this year promises big opportunities for women who may be entering the job field, or who may just want to more about the landscape for professional women.
The Copper Era spoke with Assistant Economic Development Coordinator Erica Gonzalez, who had the details for this year’s expo.
“This event is designed to encourage ladies of all ages to come together and feel inspired, uplifted and empowered. We will cover many topics such as business opportunities, healthy living, landing a job while at the expo, access to capital for entrepreneurs, a fashion show and much more,” Gonzalez said.
“We want to make it a great opportunity for those returning to work, looking for work, want information to start or grow your own business, or simply want to get out and network. Attendees who register by Jan. 9 will enjoy a light lunch and lots of door prizes. We will also have some special break-out sessions that will be available after the close of the event for those who wish to go one-on-one with speakers for special reasons.”
As of the writing of this article, the county has lined up a total of 29 vendors that span the range of employment options from health care and finance to mining, sales and even private business ownership.
This years guest speakers will be: Dr. Diana Bustamante, the executive director of Colonias Development Council; Jaclyn Bible, business analyst for the Cochise College Small Business Development Center; and Rose Garcia, executive director for Tierra del Sol Housing Corporation.
“Our guest speakers have experience helping improve the quality of life of residents by providing home ownership/rehab, business development, educational growth, citizenship and have so much to offer,” Gonzalez said.
Doors open at the Bingo Hall at 8:30 a.m. for registration. Lunch will be prepared by the Morenci High School Paw Express. Morenci High School Students will also be participating in a fashion show.
For more information contact Gonzalez at 928-865-4762 or by e-mail at egonzalez@greenlee.az.gov.