CLIFTON – The Arizona Democratic Party Chair wrapped up a tour of southern Arizona in Greenlee County last week.
The Democratic Party wrote in a release that Rotellini “spoke with hundreds during the tour,” and while the turnout in Greenlee was far more modest in comparison, Greenlee Chair Susan Breen said she was pleased with the local response.
“We felt the turnout was good and included both Graham and Greenlee folks,” she told the Copper Era, adding the attendance was enough to mostly fill the room at the Union Hall on Chase Creek.
Breen joined Graham County Vice Chair Anthony Bejarano in welcoming Rotellini, who began her visit with recognizing outgoing Greenlee County Assessor Linda Durr. Durr announced she will not be run for re-election in 2020.
A native of Sheridan, Wyo., Rotellini praised the crowd saying, “You people in Graham and Greenlee (counties) are special; you appreciate workers.” She also promised that “you will see a blue wave in Graham and Greenlee (counties).”
Saying that, “Arizona is in play,” Rotellini noted the importance of Arizona as a potential swing state in the upcoming 2020 elections. It's the slim margins, Rotellini said, that will be targeted to turn Arizona blue. While they did not quite achieve the predicted blue wave, the Democrats did make modest gains in the 2016 elections, turning the state’s congressional and Senate delegation purple.
Among other announcements at the town hall, the Graham County Democrats announced plans to host a dinner Nov. 16. The Greenlee County Democrats host the Polly Rosenbaum Dinner annually in the spring.