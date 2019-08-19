MORENCI — This weekend, the Greenlee Gives Back Gala returns with a celebration of donors to the Arizona Community Foundation.
The event is being held Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Morenci Club in Morenci, from from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
“The Greenlee Gives Back Committee invites you to join us for an evening of food, entertainment and an opportunity to learn about the Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley and the Greenlee Community Fund,” organizers wrote.
The venue will feature music from the band Crossroads, hors d’oeuvres, a steak dinner with dessert, and raffles and door prizes.
Greenlee Gives Back is a group that seeks donations to grow an endowment fund for Greenlee County managed by the Arizona Community Foundation. The first gala was held in 2018 and included a number of guest speakers including ACF Regional Director Angie Laskarides.
For more information go to Facebook/GreenleeGivesBack, and call 520-505-3678 for tickets.