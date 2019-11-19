PHOENIX — For the second month in a row, unemployment in Greenlee County was the lowest in Arizona, tied with Maricopa County.
That’s according to data released last week by the Arizona Office of Employment and Population Statistics.
In Greenlee County, unemployment remained at 3.7 percent in October, the same rate as September, and six-tenths of a point lower than October 2018.
Unemployment in Graham County also remained flat at 4.1 percent in October. That number is also six-tenths of a point below the unemployment rate of 4.7 percent in October 2018.
Nearby Cochise County also saw a slight drop in jobless claims, down to 5.1 percent unemployment in October, compared to 5.3 percent in September.
Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is at 4.8 percent, down one-tenth from both the previous month and October 2018. The national unemployment rate climbed slightly from 3.5 percent in September to 4.6 percent in October.
Yuma County continues to have the highest unemployment rate in the state, at 16.1 percent, well ahead of the second-highest rate in the state, Santa Cruz County’s 9.5 percent.
The low of 3.7 percent in Greenlee and Maricopa counties is just better than Yavapai County at 4.0 percent, and Graham and Pima counties both at 4.1 percent
Arizona gained 31,600 nonfarm jobs in October.
Showing job gains were: trade, transportation and utilities (9,000 jobs); professional and business services (6,100 jobs); leisure and hospitality (5,600); education and health services (4,000 jobs); financial activities (2,200); information (500) and construction (200).
Manufacturing, and natural resources and mining remained stable, posting neither gains nor losses.