CLIFTON — The beginning of 2020 will see the return of the Women’s Career Expo to Greenlee County and the wealth of opportunity it brings.
On Jan. 18, Greenlee County will open the second annual Women’s Career Expo in the Bingo Hall at 550 N. Coronado Blvd., beginning at 8:30 a.m.
This year promises more vendor exhibits, a line up of guest speakers, resume building and employers on site and ready to hire, to name just a few things going on at this year’s expo.
“This event was designed for ladies who’ve never been in the work force (to help them) get prepared for the work force,” organizer and Greenlee County Economic Development Coordinator Akos Kovach told the Copper Era at last year’s expo. “It’s for ladies who’ve been out of the work force for a while. Maybe they were taking care of children at home, and now they’re ready to step back in. We also have a lot of support here in financial support and people who can lend their expertise.”
For more information or to register for the expo contact Greenlee County Economic Development Coordinator Assistant Erica Gonzalez at 928-865-4762 or egonzalez@greenlee.az.gov.