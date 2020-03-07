CLIFTON - The Greenlee County Sheriff’s Office announced new and upgraded services for their inmate phone and visitation system.
The GCSO has contracted with HomeWAV LLC for the installation of visitation monitors for inmate use. “From this monitor, inmates will be able to place and receive phone calls, receive video visits, order commissary items, file institutional paperwork and more,” the GCSO wrote in a media release.
The Sheriff’s Office stated that family members will be able to schedule visitation appointments through their home computers or smartphone and tablet devices. While the new equipment is being installed, GCSO cautioned that there may be short interruptions to inmate phone calls.
“This has taken quite a bit longer than anticipated, but we are glad it is here and we can offer this to family / friends to be able to visit those incarcerated in our jail. This will also minimize visitation movements to help with safety and security,” the GCSO wrote on social media.
Video visitation is scheduled to begin March 9. Readers interested in signing up to use the service can visit homewav.com. For more information you can reach detention staff at (928) 865-4159.