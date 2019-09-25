PHOENIX — Unemployment in Greenlee County reversed a three-month upward trend, dropping two-tenths of a point to stay second-lowest in the state, just behind Maricopa County.
That’s according to data released last week by the Arizona Office of Employment and Population Statistics.
In Greenlee County, unemployment fell to 4.8 percent in August, down from 5 percent in July. The 4.8-percent unemployment rate for August was the same as August of 2018.
Unemployment in Graham County also fell, showing a much bigger drop than Greenlee County. Unemployment in Graham was at 5.4 percent in August, down from 6.2 percent in July. The year-to-year comparison was also down, as unemployment was at 5.7 percent in Graham in August 2018.
Nearby Cochise County also saw a drop in jobless claims, down to 6.5 percent unemployment in August, compared to 6.8 percent in July.
Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is at 5 percent, up one-tenth from last year and two-tenths of a point from August 2018. The national unemployment rate held steady at 3.7 percent.
Yuma County continues to have the highest unemployment rate in the state, at 23 percent, well ahead of the second-highest rate in the state, Santa Cruz County’s 12 percent.
The low is 4.6 percent in Maricopa County, just better than Greenlee County’s 4.8 percent and Yavapai County at 5.1 percent
Arizona gained 71,600 nonfarm jobs in August.
Showing job gains were: education and health services (up 18,200 jobs); construction (15,200); manufacturing (9,200); trade, transportation and utilities (9,000 jobs); professional and business services (4,200 jobs); leisure and hospitality (3,800), financial activities (3,000) and natural resources and mining (400).
Posting losses was the information job section, down 200.