The 2021 Greenlee Junior Rodeo Series kicked off Friday night in Duncan with roughly 45 kids participating.
Children under five were lead around barrels and to red flags and other kids participated in other traditional rodeo events, such as barrel racing, steer riding, poles, goat tying, roping and team roping. This year's series is the 14th annual event.
The kids will accumulate points over four events before participating in finals on Aug. 28, said Amy Rhoton, series president. The overall winners will receive saddles thanks to sponsors and other top point-winners will receive other buckles and awards purchased with entry fees.
"The series lets them get started for a career in rodeoing in high school and after that," Rhoton said, adding it also gives kids a fun activity to participate in.
Participants come from all over Greenlee, Graham and Cochise counties, Rhoton said. They also come from Silver City and Lordsburg, New Mexico.
Below are the April 23rd Jr Rodeo Standings
5 & Under Leadline Barrels
1st Place- Addie Rhoton (Duncan AZ)
2nd Place-Emmett Rapier (Duncan, AZ)
3rd Place- Qlell Crawford (Duncan AZ)
5 & Under Leadline Flags
1st Place- Addie Rhoton (Duncan, AZ)
2nd Place- Qlell Crawford (Duncan,AZ)
3rd Place-Emmett Rapier (Duncan AZ)
5 & Under Barrels
1st Place- Quade Mortensen(Duncan AZ)
2nd Place- Colt Sanchez (Duncan AZ)
3rd Place- Coley Crawford (Duncan AZ)
5 & Under Flags
1st Place- Quade Mortensen (Duncan AZ)
2nd Place- Colt Sanchez (Duncan AZ)
3rd Place- Henley Licht(SIlver City NM)
6-8 year olds Barrels
1st place- Payslie Luster (Pima AZ)
2nd Place- Charlie Jean Sanchez (Duncan AZ)
3rd Place- Anna Lucia Segovia(Safford AZ)
6-8 year old Flags
1st place- Klara Mortensen (Duncan AZ)
2nd PLace- Charlie Jean Sanchez (Duncan AZ)
3rd Place- Payslie Luster(Pima AZ)
6-8 year old Goat Tagging
1st Place- Klara Mortensen (Duncan AZ)
2nd Place- Anna Lucie Segovia(Safford AZ)
3rd Place- Charlie Jean Sanchez (Duncan AZ)
6-8 Steer Dobbin
1st Place- Klara Mortensen(Virden NM)
9-11 Barrels
1- Emilia Warner (Willcox AZ)
2- Peytin Corbell (Duncan AZ)
3- Khloe Holder(Virden NM)
9-11 Flags
1- Peytin Corbell (Duncan AZ)
2- Emilia Warner (Willcox AZ)
3- Amy Norton(Safford AZ)
9-11 Poles
1- Peytin Corbell (Duncan AZ)
2-Emilia Warner (Willcox AZ)
3- Khloe Holder(Virden NM)
9-11 Goat tying
1- Emilia Warner (Willcox AZ)
2- Peytin Corbell (Duncan AZ)
3-Khloe Holder(Virden NM)
12-14 Goat Tying
1-Paige Evans (McNeal AZ)
2- Taylor Warner (Willcox AZ)
3-Rhylee Potter(Virden NM)
12-14 Barrels
1-Paige Evans (McNeal AZ)
2-Taylor Warner(Willcox AZ)
3- Kaislynn Hatch (Safford AZ)
12-14 Poles
1- Kaislynn Hatch (Safford AZ)
2-Paige Evans (McNeal AZ)
3- Rhylee Potter(Virden NM)
15-18 Barrels
1-Hailey Kerr (Animas NM)
2- Elissa Sumner (Duncan, AZ)
3- Adelina Segovia (Safford AZ)
15-18 Poles
1- Hailey Kerr(Animas NM)
2-Elissa Sumner (Duncan AZ)
3- Adelina Segovia (Safford AZ)
15-18 Goat Tying
1- Adelina Segovia (Safford AZ)
2-Elissa Sumner (Duncan AZ)
3-Jasmine Davila (Safford AZ)
7-11 Steer Riding
1st- Peytin Corbell(Duncan AZ)
12-13 Steer Riding
1st- Rodie Owen Holland (Safford AZ)
2nd- Myles Richardson(Animas NM)
3rd- Cash Crotts (Duncan AZ)
Jr-Jr Team Roping
1st & 2nd- Hagen Miranda & Kaden Miranda
3rd- Levi Segovia & Hagen Miranda
Jr- SR Team Roping
1st- Alexia Haggard& Kieth Wilkerson
2nd- Levi Segovia & Jered Pugmire
3rd- Kohan Evans & Brandon Evans