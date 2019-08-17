CLIFTON — Starting the first week of September, the Greenlee County Library System will be holding its first coding and STEAM Club sessions.
The first session for Clifton will be Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Duncan's first session will be Friday, Sept. 6, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The classes are designed to appeal to children who love science and building. The program welcomes beginners and are free for any children to join. This program is made possible in part thanks to federal funding.
“Our awesome county librarian, Karen Soohy, has successfully secured grant funding for the Greenlee County Library System,” Clifton Public Library Director Sabrina Dumas told the Copper Era. “Greenlee County Library System was awarded LSTA grant funding for the project 'CODE NAME: GRLE'. The goal of this project is to provide coding literacy and basic robotic skills through the establishment of a coding Club and provide STEAM programming at the Duncan, and Clifton Public Libraries. Funds were used to purchase iPads, STEM/STEAM materials, and hire a STEAM programming consultant to plan and monitor the weekly Coding Club.”
STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math.
For more information contact the Clifton Library at 928-865-2461 or the Duncan Library at 928-359-2094.
This project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum of Library Services.