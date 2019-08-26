CLIFTON — County libraries are beginning a new partnership with tech giant Google to help increase the digital skills of the community.
Officials with the Greenlee County Library system told the Copper Era last week that they’ve begun a partnership with the Grow With Google program. County Librarian Karen Soohy issued a release discussing the opportunities the program will bring.
“Grow With Google helps people across the United States gain digital skills to grow their careers and businesses,” the release stated. “The Grow With Google partner program provides access to free resources and workshops that focus on small businesses, educators and students, veterans and military families, startups and job seekers.”
The library received notice of the partnership just last week. As a result, the libraries in Clifton and Duncan will be scheduling free workshops in the coming months and encourage the public to keep an eye on Facebook for further details.
“Why are we entering this partnership? Grow With Google addresses a growing opportunity gap in the United States. Only 44 percent of 18- to 25-year-olds believe their education gives them the skills they need to enter today’s work force. One in three jobs in 2020 will require skills that aren’t common today. Digital-based middle skill jobs are growing 2.5 times faster and offer 18 percent higher wages. The Greenlee County Library System is committed to our community growth and economic welfare,” Soohy said.
The Grow with Google program offers program materials, training and support to partner groups of all sizes for free. According to Google, that includes: libraries, chambers of commerce, downtown associations, small business development centers, state and local government, veteran organizations, schools and universities, and more.
Learn more at https://grow.google/.